Pakistan Asked Afghan Govt to Target 87 Members of Jamiat-Ul- Harar

Pakistani officials have provided a list of 87 members of terrorist party called “Jamait -ul-Harar” to Afghan Government, asking the Afghan security forces to target them, amid Afghan officials in Defense Ministry said several terrorists’ lists were delivered to Pakistan but yet to see any practical steps destroy the terrorists.

Ministry of Defense Chief of Staff’s Gen, Qadamshah Sahihim said, “ Afghan Government has provided lists of terrorists for Pakistan to kill them but no concrete actions has been taken yet, and we are still waiting to see the results, whoever provides lists of terrorists we will start to review it.”

During a telephone conversation the Pakistan Chief of staff’s Qamar Jawid Baj with NATO resolute Support Mission Gen. John Nicholson has said the recent terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan was plotted in Afghanistan.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “It’s better that Pakistan should destroy the safe houses of terrorists rather than closing the borders with Afghanistan.”

Further on the story Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has summoned Afghan Ambassador after the bloody terrorist’s attacks took place in Pakistan.

Chief of the Strategic Center for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Farah Marz Tamana said, “Officials in Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Pakistan Ambassador to stop border shelling into Afghanistan’s soil and re open the Turkham and Spinbodak joint borders.”

Afghan security forces are waiting to see end of Pakistani missiles into Afghanistan soil warning we will respond back the same if Pakistan does not stop border shelling.

Reported by: Ahmad Farshad Saleh