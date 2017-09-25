Over 1000 Schools Being Closed Due to Insecurity: Education Ministry

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2017 9:05 pm)

Afghan Education Ministry says the number for closed schools has rised compared to previous years, 1,006 schools were being closed in 24 provinces due to insecurity in the country.

According to Ministry of Education, the numbers for closed schools in 24 provinces are as follows:

Kandahar (154), Zabul (154), Helmand (150), Uruzgan (112), Farah(67), Ghazni (52), Paktia (49), Badghis (45), Herat (41) and Paktika (39) schools.

At least 143 more schools have been closed in 18 provinces including the capital Kabul.

“Unfortunately, escalation of conflict has paved way for closure of schools in the country, still at least 1000 schools have been closed,” said Mujib Mehrdad, a Spokesman of the Education Ministry.

Currently, nine million Afghan students are receiving education in 16,000 schools across the country and about 50 percent of these schools have no buildings, according to Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that there are a few schools which have been turned into military check posts between the government and the Taliban.

The Interior Ministry, however, assured of taking steps for reopening the closed schools.

“We will take actions in the insecure areas, where the insurgents cause problems for schools,” said Najib Danish, the Acting Spokesman of the Interior Ministry.

According to reports, there are still hundreds of schools which were being ruled and regulated by the Taliban.