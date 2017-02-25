Other Individuals Accused in Eshchi Case Should Be Presented to Court: AGO

After 7 First Vice President Gen, Abdul Rahisd Dostum were introduced to the court for further investigation now officials in Afghanistan Attorney General demanded the related departments to introduce other individuals accused in Eshchi case to the court.

Attorney General Spokesman Jamshid Rasouli said, “ The related departments should present other individuals accused in Eshchi case to the court for further investigation.”

Officials at Attorney General office promise to the Nation to launch the investigation impartially insisting no pressures from any parties will be accepted.

“Prosecutor will never accept interests of third party in the case, we will never allow anyone to interfere in our affairs to aberrant the process.” Attorney General Spokesman Jamshid Rasouli said.

Meanwhile officials in Ministry of Interior Affairs said all the accused body guards of the First Vice President Gen, Abdul Rashid Dostum were presented to the court.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “One of his body guards who police has been presented to the court, the second individual who is also accused in Eshchi case would be presented to court now he is sick and far away from Kabul city, yet we received no other order from the Attorney General Office to indicate they are facing problems.”

3 months ago one of the political rival of Gen, Abdul Rashid Dostum claimed that he was sexually abused by the First Vice President and his body guards in Jawzjan province, despite of alot of calls First Vice President Gen, Dostum did not present the body guards to the court.

Reported by: Fawad Nasiri