Organizer of VIP Protection Unit Attack Killed In Logar

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2017 2:04 pm)

One of the main organizers of the suicide attack on the VIP protection unit in Kabul was killed in an operation in central Logar province on Sunday night, Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement.

The suicide attack organizer, identified as Darya Khan popular to Khalid along with three key commanders of the Haqqani Network were killed in Enam area of Logar city, the statement said.

According to MoI’s statement, the terrorist group was belong to the Haqqani Network which was involved in other major attacks in Logar province.

“Afghan forces have seized an 82-meter-wide multiplier and a 75-meter-wide 75-mile ball, a rocket launcher, a do-it-your-missile shotgun, two Kalashnikov, and ammunition and military equipment,” the statement added.

The statement further said that one soldier of Afghan Special Forces was wounded during the operation.