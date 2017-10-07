Only Pakistan Has Right to Declare Jihad: Pakistani Interior Minister

(Last Updated On: October 07, 2017 10:51 am)

Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that only Pakistan holds right to declare armed Jihad.

Speaking in the national assembly, the minister said that only the state has the monopoly over use of force in an Islamic republic, and no citizen has the right to call for the killing of any citizen.

“The jihad rulings against one another in cities and villages will make this country a war zone,” adding, “enemy wants Muslims to kill one another. I request religious political leaders, clergy to denounce the Fatwas on social media.”

Iqbal announced that the Pakistani government will take action against individuals involved in hate crimes under cyber crime laws.

He said that no one has a right to raise questions over the faith of legislators who have signed on the declaration of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat on their oath.

“No one has a franchise to judge anyone’s faith. The terror incidents remind us that we need unity in this country,” Iqbal said.

This comes as the leader of Pakistan’s Ulema Council, Mawlana Fazul Rahman has previously declared Jihad against international forces in Afghanistan.