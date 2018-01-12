One Killed, Four Wounded in Ghor Suicide Attack

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2018 4:12 pm)

At least one person killed and four others injured in a suicide bombing in Firozkoh, the capital of western Ghor province on Friday noon, police said.

Provincial deputy police chief, Ziauddin Saqib, told Ariana News that the explosion has taken place in a civilian house where a child was killed and four others were injured.

The victims – all member of the same family – had been evacuated to the hospital.

According to the official, the suicide attacker was being pursued by the security forces when he detonated himself.

Police added that it could not be ascertained who the target of the suicide bomber was.

However, another security official said that initial investigations show the incident has occurred as a result of a bomb blast.