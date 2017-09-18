Officials Reject Claims of Insurgency Taught At Afghan-Turk Schools

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2017 8:43 pm)

The Ministry of Education (MoD) on Monday rejected the recent claims that Afghan-Turk schools in the country were promoting terrorism.

“Afghan-Turk schools have provided quality services and its active since years in Afghanistan. [The schools] haven’t supported insurgency and books which are thought in these schools are in our supervision everyday, said Sayed Mansoor, an official of the Ministry of Education.

This comes days after the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) alleged that the Gulen-linked schools were promoting terrorism in their schools in Afghanistan.

The Parliamentary Commission for Cultural Affairs and Higher Education also denied these claims.

“No student of Afghan-Turk schools has supported terrorism and the government should stand firm in regard and support the students,”said Kamal Nasir Osoli, the head of the Commission.

The students said that they are pursuing world class and comprehensive education in Afghan-Turk schools.

Afghan Turk CAG Educational NGO (ATCE) – the body runs the schools in several cities including the capital Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar and Herat and has been in Afghanistan since 1995.