Number of Terrorists in Afghanistan Tripled: NSA Atmar

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2017 9:31 pm)

Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hanif Atmar says the number of terrorists in Afghanistan has been increased three times since last seven years.

Addressing media in Kabul on Thursday, Atmar said that Afghanistan confronts not only with local militants but also with militants from outside.

“Over the past seven years, the number of terrorists has been increased three times,” he said. “Out of every four terrorists, one of them is foreinger”

Atmar, meanwhile, warned that the regional countries will not remain secure as he said the insurgent groups are going to spread their activities beyond Afghanistan.

Expressing concerns regarding the growing strength of militant groups in the region, the National Security Advisor said that certain governments in the region are pursuing their interests through the terrorist organizations, and criminal economy including drugs & human trafficking.

However, he said the international community has committed to eradicating terrorism and strengthening the Afghan security forces. “They agreed that within next four years, are going to strengthen our police and army to an extent as the Afghans are dreaming of.”

Point out about extensive corruption within the Afghan military, He said: “Disunity and administrative corruption can destroy us than anything else”, adding “We have win the war against terrorists and we have to win the fight against corruption as well.”