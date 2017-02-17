NUG Leaders Played Games with Nation on Election Reformation: AWE

Members at Afghanistan Watch Election (AWE) said National Unity Government leaders have played games with the Nation on launching Election reformation, saying both leaders wasted 2 and half year to do Election reformation.

Afghanistan Watch Election Spokesman Adibullah Shinwari said, “both Presidential palace- Chief Executive office have played games with Nation, they have failed to do Election reformation in 2 and half year, now they are trying to limit the space for the members at the Independent Election Commission to show the International community its commitments, it will be their personal interests if no Election reformation is made.”

Launching Election reformation was one of the articles of the National Unity Government political agreement, which was delayed due to different rifts between the leaders.

Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan Chief executive Yusuf Rasheed said, “Since insists made over announcing of the Election calendar, its important to determine the main route for the Election, We need strategic plan for launching Election reformation, amid preparation should also be taken for holding the parliamentary Election.”

National Unity Government has recently asked the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to announce the parliamentary- District council calendar incoming one month.

Reported by: Ali Asghari