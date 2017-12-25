NUG Fails in Management, Inhibition of War in Afghanistan: MPs

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2017 6:22 pm)

A number of Parliament Members criticized the National Unity Government (NUG)’s performance in managing and inhabiting war in the country.

With the increase of insecurity situation and Daesh activities, the Lower House of Parliament summoned security officials on Monday’s session to clarify about the issue.

“The winter-offensive has not fundamentally launched against the terrorist groups so far. Most of the areas are under the control of armed oppositions and security forces did not have any advance and progress,” said Abdul Hai Akhund Zada, deputy of internal security commission of Parliament.

The representative of Kandahar, Shekiba Hashemi added, “The President fails to manage the peace and war in the country. The terrorist safe havens have not been targeted so far. The war strategy has been changed to peace strategy.”

The Interior Minister, Wais Barmak in response to the criticisms said the government will have a radar system in the near future and it helps to provide better security situation.

The army chief of staff, Muhammad Sharif Yaftali also said the majority of terrorist plans have been failed and operations are underway in14 provinces of the country.

“The target of our war strategy is to eliminate the key members of terror groups. They have suffered heavy causalities in the past three war seasons,” Yaftali added.

Afghan security officials stressed that no secret deals have been taken place with the armed opposition, particularly the Daesh group and fight against any terror groups will be continued in every part of the country.