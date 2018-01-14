Noor Threatens to Collect Hairatan’s Revenues for Employees Salaries

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2018 7:20 pm)

Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted Balkh governor, on Sunday warned that he will collect Hairatan Port revenues and make payments to employees in case central government does not pay government employees salary in the province.

“My signature is valid in all governmental offices. If government try to force me, I will make payments directly from Hairatan revenues. The government is collecting millions of dollars from Hairatan revenues and at that time they will regret and the situation will become worse,” he said.

Speaking to his supporters at a gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif City, Noor emphasized that he was still waiting for the result of negotiations between government and Jamiat-e-Islami Party. He reiterated that he won’t allow anyone to oust him from the post except through negotiation.

“I’m the governor and all of my signatures and orders are valid till the moment I leave the post on my own choice based on an agreement,” he added.

Noor also called on the international community to help Afghanistan move towards the right direction.

These remarks come a day after the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) stated that Atta Muhammad Noor’s signature in any official letter including the salaries of local employees have no validity.