Noor Accuses Central Gov’t for Distributing Weapons to ‘Thugs’

Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted Balkh governor, on Tuesday accused Afghanistan’s National Security Council and intelligence agency for distributing arms to thugs in Kabul to destabilize Balkh province.

Speaking at a gathering of his supporters, Noor claimed that “the thugs” were being armed at two guesthouses in Kabul belonging to the National Security Council and the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Noor warned that he would suppress such people without consultation with anyone.

In addition, he has sent a letter to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Resolute Support, Independent Human Rights Commission, Attorney General Office and security institutions to show his concerns about the attempts to destabilize Balkh province.

The newly appointed Balkh governor and Afghan intelligence agency have denied to make a comment about the allegations.

About three weeks ago, President Ghani said in a statement that he has approved the resignation of Balkh governor.

Following the announcement, Atta Mohammad Noor, who is also the CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami Party of Afghanistan, rejected the decision and vowed to fight his ouster.

Today, he said that he was waiting for the result of negotiations between government and Jamiat-e-Islami Party. He reiterated that no official can oust him from the post, except through negotiation.

At the same time, reports emerged that representatives from Jamiat-e-Islami and Ghani’s Office have held a meeting today to discuss the issue.