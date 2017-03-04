No One Can Forgery in Electronic National ID Cards Process: Baher

After Adjustment of the 6th Article of the Population Registration Act and adding of word “ Afghan” now Chief of the Identity and Digitalization of Electronic National ID Cards Zemaray Baher said no one can forgery in Electronic National ID card process .

Chief of the Identity and Digitalization of Electronic National ID Cards Zemaray Baher said, “There was a lot of opportunities to misuses or receive several National ID cards in the past but No one can forgery once the individual receive Electronic National ID card because everyone would pass Bio-metric process.”

Officials at the Population Registration department said the Electronic National ID cards will be distributed in several processes.

“We will pursue several processes to issue Electronic National ID cards, in the first step all the individuals should fill the forms, then we will specify their Identities, whether they are Afghans or not, then they will be asked to pass the Bio-metric process, at the last process the Electronic National ID cards will be printed.” Chief of the Identity and Digitalization of Electronic National ID Cards Zemaray Baher said.

Further officials at the Population Registration department said in order to identify the individuals in sixth category we have several policies to identify and in the following step no one can forgery in Identifications.

The Electronic National ID cards process delayed due to several issues for the past 2 years, now the National Unity Government decided to launch the National process in the future.

Reported by: Elaha Omary