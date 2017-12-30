‘No official can Oust Me Except Through Negotiation’ – Reiterates Atta Noor

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2017 5:32 pm)

Despite of being ousted as Balkh governor, Atta Mohammad Noor returned to his Office on Saturday, reiterated that no official can oust him from the post, except through negotiation.

Speaking to his supporters on Saturday in Balkh province, Noor said he will remain as the provincial governor unless the government addresses the demands of Jamiat-e-Islami party.

“In case of no agreement with the leadership council of Jamiat party, I would remain as Balkh governor” until the end of National Unity Government term, he said.

He, meanwhile, asserted that the government is being concerned of his influence and participation in upcoming presidential election.

The ousted governor stressed that he will not allow Balkh province of being under security threats of Daesh and other militant groups.

This comes as officials at the Directorate of Local Governance have said that the government stands firm on the decision regarding Atta Mohammad Noor, and the new elected governor of Balkh, Mohandes Dawoud will begin his work soon.

By Shakib Mahmud