No Individual Should Have Authority, Ability to Use Force Against People: Ghani

President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said that no individual or group should have the authority or ability to use security forces against the people of Afghanistan.

Speaking at the 10th graduation ceremony of Afghan police forces, he emphasized that only Afghan security institutions must have the power to use military force against those who acts against the national interest or violates the Constitution.

“It is my commitment that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) would become the only source to use military power. No individual must have the authority or ability to use military power against the people of Afghanistan,” Ghani said.

Meanwhile, he said that hiring in police ranks should be conducted based on the rules and regulations and no more personal recommendations should be accepted.

He warned MPs not to visit the ministries for appointment of their relatives and retreated if this happens, names and videos of those parliamentarians will be aired by the media.

President Ghani claimed that any person who was appointed based on relations has escaped from the battlefield and the one who had been appointed by giving money that has embezzled.

These remarks comes weeks after the National Unity Government (NUG) has faced new internal challenges by powerful military and civilian officials.

Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted Balkh governor, has refused to accept his dismissal by the President. General Abdul Razeq, the powerful Kandahar police chief has said that the central government in Kabul cannot remove him from his post and at least two senior police officials including Gen. Haseebullah Quraishi, the commander of Public Protection Forces in the north, and Abdul Rezaq, the deputy police chief of Balkh province, have announced their support for Atta Noor.