New Investment Law Draft Ready for Approval: MoCI

1Officials in Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) have said new investment law was drafted and waiting for the approval of the Ministers cabinet of Afghanistan, saying the following law will pave the way for more investments in the country.

Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Qurban Haqjo said, “The law for investments drafted and waiting for the approval of the Minister’s council.”

Meanwhile Officials at Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) declared the law incomplete saying no consultation has been made with the investors.

“The new investment law draft should have been shared and coordinated with the investors and officials at chamber of commerce and industry to observe the existed problems on investments in the country.” Deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Yunus Mohmand said.

Hopes are underway to see the existed problems insecurity, corruption, ignoring laws and regulations, poor attention over supporting investments are still counted as main barriers on the investments route in the country.

Reported by: Aslam Hejaab

