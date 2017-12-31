New Governor of Balkh to be Introduced Soon, Sources

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2017 5:20 pm)

The new governor of Balkh province is set to be introduced soon, according to a source in the government who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“No one is beyond the law and Mr. Noor is no longer the governor of Balkh province. Therefore, he cannot continue into the post of Balkh governor,” the source added regarding Noor’s resignation.

President Ashraf Ghani approved the resignation of Atta Mohammad Noor weeks ago after Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive agreed on approval of Noor’s resignation.

The president appointed Mohammad Dauod, a member of Jamiat party, as the new governor of Balkh province whom Mr. Noor is opposing firmly.

This comes a day after, Atta Mohammad Noor, former governor of Balkh province further reiterated on his stance against the president decision. He conditioned his removal on an agreement between Jamiat Party and the government.

Mr. Noor warned that if no agreement was not reached with Jamiat Party, he will remain as Balkh governor until the end of the National Unity Government (NUG).