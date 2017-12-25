New Governor of Balkh to Be Introduced Soon: IDLG

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2017 7:21 pm)

The government has decided to introduce the new appointed governor for Balkh province soon, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) said on Monday.

“The Independent Directorate of Local Governance is committed to introduce the new governor of Balkh, but I cannot make a comment about the exact date of the inauguration,” IDLG Spokesperson Muneera Yosufzada said.

According to the official, President Ashraf Ghani decision for Mr. Mohammad Daud to take over the responsibility of the province is final and there would be no changes.

But Jamiat-i-Islami party insists that Atta Noor is the governor of Balkh province and will continue to his job.

“Based on our point of view, Atta Mohammad Noor is the governor of Balkh and we will defend from the rights of the people. The decree will not be implemented unless a fair solution was not found to the issue,” a member of Jamiat party leadership Kamaluddin Hamid said.

This comes as Noor on Saturday vowed to defy his ouster and added that “no one can remove me with a decree”.