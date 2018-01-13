Negotiations between ARG and Jamiat ‘Ended with No Results’

Jamiat-e-Islami political party has not reached into an agreement with Presidential Palace, following several rounds of negotiations between the two sides, sources told Ariana News on Saturday.
Delegations from Jamiat-e-Islami begins negotiations with the central government after Atta Mohammad Noor who is also the executive director of Jamiet-e-Islami was ousted by the president about a month ago, but he has refused to leave the post.
Sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the Interior Minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak has revisited Balkh province to convey the President’s Office decision to ousted provincial governor Noor.
According the sources, the government has not agreed on the issued demands of Jamiat-e-Islami.
Jamiat’s list of demands includes:
- Amending the Constitution and formation of a commission with agreement of Jamiat-e-Islami party and their partners in this regard.
- Amending the electoral law and allocate share to political parties in parliament before the upcoming election.
- Reappointment of members of electoral commissions.
- Holding upcoming district councils and parliamentary elections.
- Convening Loy Jirga to amend the Constitution after the parliamentary and before next year’s presidential elections
- Launch of electronic identity cards program.
- Granting share to Jamiat-e-Islami party in the National Unity Government
- Extending the duty of Balkh Governor until the implementation of this agreement.
- Supervision of U.S. envoy and EU representative on the implementation of this agreement.
- Formation of high council of political leaders and political movements.
- Government’s clarification report regarding the incident at Salim Izedyar funeral.
- Formation of commission for implementation of Jamiat-e-Islami’s agreement with the government.