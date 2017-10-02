Negotiating With North Korea A Waste Of Time: Donald Trump

(Last Updated On: October 02, 2017 10:53 am)

US President Donald Trump said negotiating with North Korea over its nuclear program would be a waste of time.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” he said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

“Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

In a recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea in the event of an attack on the US or any of its allies, deriding Kim as a “Rocket Man” who was on a “suicide mission.”

Kim responded by calling Trump a “mentally deranged dotard.”

His administration has also been at the forefront of a drive to impose a series of sanctions against North Korea in response to its sixth nuclear test — the largest yet — and the firing of two missiles over Japan.