NDS Foils Terrorist Attack in Capital Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2017 6:46 pm)

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) – Afghanistan’s intelligence agency has foiled a terrorist attack in the Kabul city, the agency said in a statement.

The Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested two suicide attackers along with a vehicle full of explosives in Sarobi district of Kabul city.

According to NDS, in a meeting the armed Taliban group in Peshawar council has decieded to launch several deadly organized attacks on military compounds and Afghan security forces’ convoys.

“Taliban’s shadow district governor for Kapisa province, Qari Baryal was responsible to launch this attack in Kabul,” the statement said.

Afghan intelligence agency noted that the two arrested suicide bombers are identified as Sameulhaq and Wahedullah who prepared a vehicle full of explosive for carrying a suicide attack by the order of Hakimullah one of Taliban’s key commanders.

The statment further added that the detainees were involved and had effective role in different suicide attacks against Afghan forces.