NDS Confirms Top Al-Qaeda Leader Killed in Ghazni

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) has confirmed that Al Qaeda’s top leader in Afghanistan, Saifullah Akhtar along with one of his companions killed in Afghan forces operation.

The operation was launched on January 9 in Nawa district of Ghazni province, NDS announced in a press release on Sunday.

“Saifullah Akhtar, one of the senior leaders of Al-Qaeda was the leader of Pakistani fighters during the Taliban regime and has been collected nearly 30,000 fighters in Afghanistan for the war in Central Asia countries,” the statement said.

The key member of Al-Qaeda group, Saifullah Akhtar had the responsibility of an important terrorist center in Bagram and another terrorist camp in Rishkhor area of the Kabul city, the press release added.

NDS press release noted that Saifullah Akhtar had been arrested for two times in Pakistan but have released by his influence and special circles and was sent back to Afghanistan and recently he had the responsibility of leading the armed Pakistani terrorists against Afghan government.