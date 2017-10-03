NDS Arrests Taliban Terrorist Group in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 03, 2017 1:11 pm)

Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested a Taliban group of three-members in Kabul, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement.

“The detainees who were identified as Ziaulhaq son of Abdul Wase, Akhtar Gul known as Ulfat son of Abdul Ahad and Ubaidullah son of Bahlol have admitted over their crimes that planned to organize terrorist attacks in the capital, Kabul,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the group was led by a Taliban commander and assigned for specifying and identification of targets in Kabul and organize their terrorist attacks.

According to the National Directorate of Security, the militants were arrested during the special operations conducted by the intelligence operatives and shortly after they were deployed to the city for the attacks.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.