NDS Arrests Taliban Member Suspected of Killing Kapisa Ulema Leader

The Afghan Intelligence Agency says a suspected Taliban militant who was involved in killing the head of Kapisa Ulema Council arrested on Wednesday.

NDS in a statement said, the arrested Taliban insurgent identified as Abdul Muqim also alias as Muhajir was arrested in the second vicinity of Kohestan district of Kapisa province.

The arrested Taliban militant has admitted about his membership in the Taliban group, saying Khan Aqa known as Mavlawi Nusrat, Taliban district shadow governor for the province has ordered him to assassinate the Kapisa Ulema leader, Gul Muhammad Hanif.

The head of Kapisa Ulema Council was gunned down by the arrested suspected Taliban militant who came on motorcycles and opened fire on him.

A number of local government and security officials have been killed in different incidents in Kapisa province in the past few months.

Another Ulama Council Chief Mavlawi Abdul Rahim Hanafi had also been killed and five of his students were wounded in a bomb attack in the Parwan province few months ago.