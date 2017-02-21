NDS Arrests 2 Taliban Militants in Laghman

Afghan intelligence has arrested two Taliban militants in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement on Tuesday said,” NDS special forces arrested two armed Taliban terrorists who were plotting to carry out terror and destructive attacks and assassinate local elders in Mehtarlam city of Laghman province”.

The individuals were identified as Rafiullah and Baburzai.

The terrorists were sent to Mehtarlam city by Mullah Nomyalay a Taliban commander, the statement added.

According to the report, the individuals were also involved in killing of a shopkeeper.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.