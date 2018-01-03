NDS Arrests 13 Suspected IS Rebels in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 03, 2018 5:19 pm)

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) has arrested 13 Daesh or so-called Islamic state (IS) militants in capital Kabul, the spy-network said in a statement.

According to the NDS statement, a group of at least 13 IS suspects were detained during an operation in Kabul as they were busy plotting the future attacks.

The statement emphasized that a number of foreign militants are also among the arrested but refused to give any further details regarding their identities.

“The group was active in transferring suicide bombers and providing facilities to the terrorists in the Kabul,” NDS statement added.

However, the Daesh group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least 41 civilians were killed and 84 others were wounded in three bombings conducted by IS group in Kabul last week.