NATO to Decide on Afghanistan Troop Surge in a Month

NATO says it will take a month to respond to Washington’s demands for alliance member states to send more troops to Afghanistan.

During a meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Tirana of Albania on Saturday, defence chiefs from 29 members of the organisation “recognised the need to fill the current… shortfalls” in troops, according to group president General Petr Pavel.

Speaking to a small group of reporters, Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, the head of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander of Europe, said that he expects to have a “full picture” on NATO commitments by October.

“There is still a lack of clarity which positions, which functions, to focus their contributions,” said Czech Gen. Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. Speaking at a news conference, Pavel added that the recently announced U.S. strategy provides a clearer picture of the way forward, but the alliance won’t make final troop decisions until another conference in October.

The meeting comes months after, the Pentagon Chief Jim Mattis told NATO allies they must finish the job in Afghanistan or risk allowing the insurgency to bloom.

“The bottom line is that NATO has made a commitment to Afghanistan for freedom from fear and terror, and freedom from terror demands that you can’t let this be undone,” he said in June.

NATO says “more than 15” countries have pledged additional support, but has yet to give details on extra troop numbers.

Albania, which has 83 soldiers in Afghanistan, has said it is ready to send about 30 more.

Months ago, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said that implementation of reforms, having reliable security institutions and fighting corruption are conditions for continuation of the alliance support in Afghanistan.

“It is condition based operation and what we want in return is to implement reforms and to build reliable security institutions and also fight corruption,” he said in June.

However, the Afghan President’s Office Deputy Spokesman said that the government is in the process of bringing reforms in the state institutions. “Reform is our premier goal. No development could be made in fight against corruption as long as reforms not been brought into the civil and military institutions,” Dawa Khan Mina Pal said.

