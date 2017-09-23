NATO to Build Rehabilitation Centre for Treatment of Wounded Afghan Military, Civilians

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2017 11:39 pm)

A new rehabilitation centre to treat wounded military and civilian patients would be built at Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan military hospital in Kabul, NATO said on Saturday.

The 54 million dollars facility is designed to treat 100 patients and offer a full range of physiotherapy services to military and civilian patients.

According to NATO, the building would also provide living quarters for 20 female students attending the Afghanistan Academy for Medical Sciences.

“This facility is yet another example of the investment and commitment by NATO nations and partners to enable the Afghan government to provide necessary services,” Cornelius Zimmermann, NATO Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan said.

Providing medical care to Afghan National Army soldiers, police and their families, the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital is considered one of the best healthcare facilities in the country.

It comes as according the SIGAR released report, in the first four months of 2017, more than 2,500 Afghan security forces have been killed and 4,238 more wounded.