NATO Airstrikes Hit Taliban’s Biggest Center in Northern Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 07, 2017 5:02 pm)

NATO airstrikes hit Taliban’s biggest training center in northern Sar-e Pul province of Afghanistan, Afghan local officials claimed.

Sar-e Pul provincial police chief confirmed the incident, saying NATO forces attacked Taliban’s biggest center which is located in the Alef valley of Sar-e Pul city.

He noted that a large number of Taliban insurgents were killed in the incident and the Taliban group has suffered heavy casualties.

However, the exact figure of casualties are not yet clear due to the disconnection of telephones.

The armed Taliban group has not commented regarding the incident so far.