National Day of Afghan Security Forces Marked in Kabul

9th of Hoot (1395) the Afghan security forces National Day was marked in Kabul, a day which the loyalty, braveness of Afghan security forces is remembered and admired, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani insisted over the victory of the Afghan military forces, addressing to Taliban leaders, they live in luxury, marry several times, holding dozen bank accounts in foreign countries, and trying to blackmail Islam and pursue their ominous goals in Afghanistan.

He said, “Taliban leaders are living in luxury, each of the leaders marry several times, their children are enjoying best condition of life, holding dozen banks accounts in abroad, but by blackmailing holy Islam religion name using a handful of deluded as tools of insecurity to continue to war in Afghanistan.”

Further President Ghani warned that any doubts and ambiguity in definition of the enemies would waste and undermine the loyalty of the Afghan security forces of Afghanistan.

“Any doubts on defining of the enemies, an ambiguity in specification of the enemies would cause the Afghan security forces loyalty and courage to be wasted.” President Ghani said.

The first enemy of the Afghanistan is the terrorists in the name of Daesh, Al-Qaida and other related terrorist groups who are pursuing their ominous goals to disrupt the life of people.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah who attended in the ceremony insisted over serious reformation, and combating of corruption in security sector.

He said, “Paving the way for a police soldier to access his/ her rights and ensuring security is everyone’s responsibility, security officials should pay serious attention in reforming sector and combat corruption.”

Meanwhile Minister of Defense Abdullah Habibi addressed the defending capabilities of the Afghan security forces saying necessary measurements adopted in the border lines against Pakistan recent missile shelling.

He said, “Afghan military forces are ready against any outsider invaders and have necessary preparation for the recent Pakistan missile attacks.”

“Today Afghanistan is facing regional terrorism, and the most part of the responsibility to fight against terrorists goes to Afghan security forces which is big test.” National Directorate Security chief Masoum Stanikzai said.

At the end of the ceremony dozens of Afghan security forces were praised and received medals and admiration paper, and President Ghani ordered to provide cash assistance for the survivors of the martyrs and disabled Afghan security forces.