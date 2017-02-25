Narcotic Drugs Production Increased in Afghanistan: Azimi

Minister of Counter Narcotics Salamat Azimi said Narcotic drugs production increased in 2016 comparing to last year where 40 percent of the drug production process is made in southern province of Helmand.

She said, “Unfortunately production of Narcotic drugs in the country increased comparing to last year, most of the Narcotic drugs is produced in the provinces where the insurgents have more influences.”

The annual report published by the Ministry of Counter Narcotics indicates that in 2016 4800 tons of Narcotics produced amid in 2015 it was 3300 tons.

It’s said that the Narcotic drug plantation from 180 acres of lands reached up to 201 acres of lands in the country.

Officials in the following Ministry declared the main reason of ongoing war in Afghanistan is production of Narcotic drugs, therefore they insisted on the elimination of the drugs by the close coordination of security, justice, judicial departments.

“Indeed one of the main factors of insecurity and instability is Narcotic drugs.” Minister of Counter Narcotics Salamat Azimi said.”

More than 3 million addicted individuals are in the country experts said if no necessary measurement is not adopted the number would grow.

Reported by: Elaha Omari