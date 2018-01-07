MRRD, UNICEF Signed Contract for 2-Year Water Supply Plan

(Last Updated On: January 07, 2018 4:50 pm)

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) signed a contract worth $43 million with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

MRRD officials declared that the contract is allocated for the water supply plan for the years 2018 and 2019 in Afghanistan.

“Around 65 percent of Afghan people access to clean drinking water in the country. This project will increase the figure up to 73 percent up to the next two years,” said Mujibul Rahman Karimi, Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

Karimi added that with the implementation of this project, more than one million citizens will access to water supply and health services.

In the meantime, UNICEF considers a two-year training program for central and provincial engineers.

The head of UNICEF also committed for further cooperation in water supply projects and health services with MRRD.

In Afghanistan, where three-quarters of the people live in rural areas, just two out of five people in these areas have access to an improved drinking water source and only one out of 12 uses an improved sanitation facility.

Studies show that safe drinking water, adequate sanitation and proper hygiene, especially regularly washing hands with water and soap greatly improves health and most notably the health of small children.