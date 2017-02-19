MRRD to Implement 48 Projects in 21 Provinces of Afghanistan

Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) will implement 48 projects worth 414 million AFN in 21 provinces of the country.

Minister of MRRD and the development councils signed the contracts of 48 projects that include irrigation, constructions of roads and bridges.

The cost of these projects will be paid by the Development Bank, India’s aids and the budget of the Afghan government.

“These projects will be allocated more for agriculture sector which has positive effects for the economic growth,” said Nasir Ahmad Durani, minister of MRRD.

Durani noted that the ministry has provided working fields for nearly 68 thousand women in five provinces.

“Currently, 50 percent of the members of development councils are women that have important role in strengthening of economic,” Durani added.

According to statistics, MRRD has launched 109 projects cost more than 2 billion AFN since the beginning of the current fiscal year and provided working field for hundreds of Afghan people.

Reported by Lida Neiazi