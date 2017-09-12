MRRD Signs AFN 521 Million Road Construction Contract with Private Firms

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2017 7:13 pm)

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) has signed a contract for 12 road construction projects with private companies that are worth 521 million Afghani in total.

The projects include, Asphalting, cementing and repairing the roads and building new bridges which will connect 221 villages in Samagan, Faryab, Parwan, Nangarhar, Ghor, Kapisa, Kandahar, Jowzjan and Kabul.

“We are committed to implement such kind of development projects even in insecure provinces, but these projects might cost us more compared to secure provinces,” said Nasir Ahmad Durani, the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

According to MRRD, among the projects which are expected to be launched in insecure provinces, the World Bank will finance two of them and the government will pay the cost of the rest.

However, some parliamentarians were not optimistic regarding to projects being implemented by private firms.

“In the past, the projects which have been implemented by contractors, lacked quality or not being implemented on time based on the signed contract,” an Afghan parliament member, representing Faryab province.

The projects are expected to create job opportunities and have considerable contribution to the country’s agriculture sector.