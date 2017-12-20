MPs Reject Ghani’s Decree on Officers Inherent Law

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2017 6:34 pm)

MPs in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday unanimously rejected President Ashraf Ghani’s legislative decree on amending the Officers Inherent Law.

Head of the Parliament’s Internal Security Committee, Mirdad Khan Nejrabi, said when there is a law, the President has no right to issue a legislative decree.

Nejrabi insisted that the House must only vote on the rejection of the law while some MPs argued that they have the authority to amend it.

“The House has the right to amend the existing law in order to be strengthened. We have the inherent law for the officers and the President has issued a legislative decree and now the House must decide,” Head of the Parliament’s Commission on Defensive Affairs, Shaista Baz Naseri, said.

The new Officers Inherent Law which was rejected by the House included nine sections and 91 articles.

Meanwhile, lawmakers approved the government recommendation to increase one billion Afghani in the Afghan National Police (ANP) budget for the next fiscal year.