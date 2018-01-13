MPs Call on Gov’t to ‘Stop Provoking Ethnic Bias’

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2018 6:28 pm)

The Parliament Members at the Lower House have called on government to avoid provoking ethnic bias, saying the continuation of ethnic divisions would have unpleasant consequences in the country.

They criticized the poor performances of the National Unity Government (NUG) and emphasized that the ongoing ethnic bias in the Presidential Palace is contrary to the national interests.

“The continuation of ethnic issues will seriously eliminate the national unity and we urge to stop it,” said Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, the chairman of Lower House.

MPs stressed that the only way for addressing the current challenges is the strengthening of national unity and the situation would not change until the government takes practical steps.

Meanwhile, the issuing of National Identification Cards has launched a new debate. Afghans, who take special pride in their cultural background, want their ethnicity listed on the I.Ds. Others feel that doing so would be even more discriminatory that all Afghans are Afghans, regardless of ethnicity. Specifying ethnicity, they say, would detract from that unity.

Ethnic divisions in Afghanistan have fractured the nation for decades, but poverty has torn it apart.