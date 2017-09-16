MP Zahir Qadir’s Bodyguards Killed Tribal Elder on Suspicion of Suicide Bomber

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2017 9:15 am)

The personal bodyguards of MP Zahir Qadir have killed a tribal elder on suspicion of a suicide attacker in Nangarhar province.

The elders of Khogyani tribe in Nangarhar province have gathered and claimed that the personal bodyguards of Parliament Member, Zahir Qadir have killed a tribal elder after a verbal clash and on pretext that he was a suicide bomber.

They warned government to investigate the case; otherwise they will take revenge themselves.

“We ask the central government to begin investigation on this incident,” said Shah Zaman Khan, a tribal elder.

In the meantime, the spokesman of Nangarhar governor said that the related institutions have begun investigation and are working on this incident.

The representative of Nangarhar at the Lower House, Zahir Qadir has also declared unawareness and said the government should track this issue and implement the law.

Nangarhar media press has announced that the claims of Zahir Qadir’s bodyguards are nothing more than a lie.