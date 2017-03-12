MoU Signed to Formalize Violence Cases against Women

The Chief of Special Attorney to fight Violence against Women has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Independent Directorate Local Governance (IDLG) and Ministry of Public Health (MPH) to formalize the violence cases of women.

Chief of special Attorney to fight violence against women Parwin Rahimi said, “Our performances is based on the regulations and law, violence cases of women are seriously pursued, we will not hesitate or delay to review the cases of violence.”

Meanwhile officials in the following institution spoke about the well coordination among institutions defending women rights and reviewing the violence against women.

Member of the following Attorney office Zarghona Mustaghfar said, “ during this year we registered 2442 cases of violence against women in our 1037 centers in the country.”

The signing of the memorandum of understanding comes after that a woman was stabbed by her husband in Nangarhar province.

Reported by: Samera Zafari