Moscow Worries About Daesh Increasing Foothold in Afghanistan: Kabulov

Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov says Moscow is worried about an increasing foothold of Daesh militants in northern Afghan provinces bordering Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Russia has estimated there are about 10,000 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan and their number is growing because fighters fleeing Syria and Iraq also are heading to the war-ravaged country.

“Russia was among the first to be sounding the alarms in connection with the emergence of Daesh in Afghanistan…. Daesh has significantly increased its power in the country recently. According to our estimates, the number of militants exceeds 10,000 and continues to grow, particularly due to new fighters arriving from Syria and Iraq,” Kabulov told the Sputnik news agency.

The Russian envoy claimed that helicopters “without identifying insignia” are transferring fighters and delivering “Western [military] equipment” to the Afghan branch of the terrorist group.

He further added that Moscow has repeatedly raised the issue with the United Nations and NATO, but has not yet received “a clear response” from them.

“We are regularly asking our NATO partners, who are in fact controlling the airspace over Afghanistan, about this issue, but we have not heard any reasonable answer yet,” Kabulov said.

IS began its extremists operations in eastern Afghanistan in early 2015, and at its peak had roughly 3,000 fighters, according to U.S. military estimates.