More Than 60 Terrorists Killed in Past 24 Hours: MoD

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2017 4:11 pm)

At least 61 Taliban militants were killed and 32 others were wounded in Afghan security forces’ operations in several provinces of the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

MoD in a press release said, “Afghan ground and air forces have killed 27 and wounded 10 Taliban in Farah province, 7 others killed in Faryab and 11 others were killed in Kandahar and Urozgan districts.”

According to the press release, the operations were conducted in Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Paktia, Ghazni, Logar, Kandahar, Urozgan, Zabul, Herat, Badghis, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz, Balkh and Helmand provinces.

Afghan security forces have also sized a number of vehicles, arms and weapons during the operations, the statement said.

MoD press release stated, “9 Taliban were killed in Helmand and Kunduz provinces, 3 killed in Ghazni, Four in Zabul and Maidan Wardak.”

The press release further added at least 21 clearing operations and 21 special operations were conducted in 18 provinces of the country in the past 24 hours and Afghan air forces carried out 104 air flights in cooperation with the national army.

Fighting has intensified this year across Afghanistan, with dozens of security incidents recorded every day.

Thousands of international troops remain in the country to train and assist Afghan security forces as well as carry out counter-terrorism missions.