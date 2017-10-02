More Than 50 Taliban Killed, Wounded in Kunduz ‘Pamir’ Operation

(Last Updated On: October 02, 2017 2:11 pm)

At least 37 armed Taliban insurgents were killed and 22 others were wounded in “Pamir” operation which conducted by Afghan security forces in different part of Imam Saheb district of Kunduz province, local officials said.

The Kunduz governor, Asadullah Amar Khail said the Pamir operation has begun with coordination and serious measures by joint security forces and they succeed to recapture three villages too.

Kunduz provincial council members have expressed optimism over the restart of operations in this province and called for launching more operation in the province.

The Taliban has put significant effort and resources in its efforts to take control of the province.

Kunduz is far from what are often considered to be the center of the Taliban power: the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar.

The Taliban presence in Kunduz and other northern province shatters the image of the Taliban as a southern power comprised of Pashtun nationalists.

In Kunduz and other northern provinces, the Taliban draws fighters from an array of ethnic groups.