More Than 40 Taliban Killed in Greshk District of Helmand

Afghan local officials said more than 40 Taliban insurgents were killed in a clearing operation launched by security forces in Greshk district of Helmand province.

The Greshk police chief, Muhammad Ismaeel Khaplwak said, “The operation has begun in Nahr-e Saraj area where Taliban had control for several years and conintued to other parts of the district.”

Khaplwak noted in the latest case 42 Taliban centers were destroyed in Nahr-e Saraj district.

The Gereshk district has seen considerable fighting over the last several weeks.

In the meantime, the spokesman of Helmand governor, Omar Zawak said the clearing operation in Nahr-e Saraj area was successfully ended and currently clashes are underway in Zonbali area.

Afghan local officials stressed that the NATO forces have also cooperated with Afghan air forces in this operation and the recaptured areas need more troops for control.

Helmand is Afghanistan’s largest province and is notorious for being a major poppy-producing region.

It has been persistently under attack from the Taliban, prompting the United States military to deploy soldiers to the restive region to assist and advise Afghan forces.