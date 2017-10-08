MoPW Signs Trans-Hindukush Road Connectivity Project

(Last Updated On: October 08, 2017 5:03 pm)

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) signed the “Trans-Hindukush Road Connectivity” Project with a Chinese company in presence of President Ashraf Ghani, on Sunday.

The project is funded by the World Bank and will be implemented by the Ministry of Public Works.

The objective of the Trans-Hindukush Road Connectivity Project for Afghanistan is to improve road transport connectivity across the Hindukush mountain range.

There are two components to the project, the first component being Road construction and rehabilitation.

This component will include: civil works for the construction of the Baghlan to Bamiyan (B2B) road and the rehabilitation of the Salang road and tunnel, consulting services, including for the supervision of civil works and for regular technical audits by an independent international auditor to verify that road works have been executed in compliance with the technical specifications, and goods, which will include a small number of equipment items which MPW may need to keep the two roads open during the project period.

It is estimated that within the total cost of Component, about US$ 170 million will be spent on the Baghlan to Bamiyan road, US$ 55 million will be spent on the Salang road and tunnel, while the remainder of US$ 15 million will be spent on goods and services benefitting both roads. The second component is the institutional support and project management.