MoD Insists on Ending of War in Afghanistan In Any Form

Officials in Afghanistan Ministry of Defense have insisted over ending of war in the country, amid a number of US senior military Officials presented new policy to increase the US troops in Afghanistan.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Dawlat Waziri said, “In any form they should end war in Afghanistan, we support them, combating terrorism is worldwide risk, its every countries responsibility to do joint combat, the US Government should do a lot of investments on Afghan security forces.”

Amid Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “ Since we are facing dangerous terrorists in the country, therefore the presence of the US troops, joint cooperation, and fighting terrorism can eliminate the insurgents from the country.”

Meanwhile military experts insisted on equipment, training of Afghan security forces from the International troops, there is will be no need to have more international forces in Afghanistan.

Ministry of Interior Affairs former Deputy Yar Mohammad Yarmand said, “ We have 35000,0 Afghan security forces, which is sufficient, but our needs are to have training on intelligence, Air Technology, Air support equipment, artillery, Information Technology and discovery section.”

United States of America started draw down the number of its troops from Afghanistan on 2014, but war still continued, some number of military experts have declared the main reasons of war the complicated policy of war from the international countries towards Afghanistan.

Reported by: Samera Zafari