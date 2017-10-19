MoD Confirms Killing of 43 Soldiers in Taliban’s Army Base Attack

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2017 2:16 pm)

At least 43 soldiers have been killed in two suicide car bombing attacks by the Taliban militants at an army camp in Maiwand district of Kandahar province, Afghan defense ministry confirmed Thursday.

“Last night, a group of insurgents attacked over the Afghan army Chishmo camp located in Maiwand district of Kandahar province at around 2:50 am,” MoD Spokesman Major General Dawlat Waziri said in a statement.

According to Waziri, at least 60 soldiers were present at the camp when the attacks happened and only two soldiers survived and remained unharmed.

A total of 43 army soldiers were killed, nine wounded and six soldiers went missing after the fighting, the statement added.

Ten militants were also killed during the attack, the statement claimed.

Earlier, a security source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the Taliban suicide bombers carried out the attacks using two Humvees, armored vehicles stolen from security forces ,which were laden with explosives.

After the car bombing, the attackers engaged in armed clashes with Afghan security forces, the source added.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack saying army’s weapon and ammunitions were also seized during the attack.

The report comes days after similar attacks occurred in Paktia and Ghazni provinces which left at least 70 people dead and dozens of others injured.



By Hesamuddin Hesam