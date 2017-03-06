MoD Announces Great Preparation for Spring Offensive

Afghanistan Ministry of Defense (MoD) says great preparations have been taken for the spring offensive and currently more than nine operations are ongoing in eight insecure provinces of Afghanistan.

MoD declares that the aim of launching such operations are to clear and wiping out insure areas from terrorists.

“Currently, nine operations are ongoing in eight insecure provinces and all insecure areas including crossing places, places of educations and areas working for terrorist groups,” said Muhammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman of MoD.

Now, According to statistics, Helmand, Farah, Zabul, Kunduz, Sar-e Pul, Baghlan, Nangarhar and Faryab are considered the insecure provinces of Afghanistan.

In Helmand: Khan Neshin, Baghran, Deshew, Nawzad, Sangin and Garmser are the insecure districts.

In Zabul: Arghandab, Mizan, Khak-e Safid and Nawbahar are the insecure districts.

In Farah: Gulestan, Bakwa, Khak-e Safid are the insecure districts.

In Kandahar: Ghorak, Khak Rez, Shawli Koot, Meyanshin, Maiwand, Shorabak, Arghestan, Regestan and Maroof are the insecure districts.

In Sar-e Pul: Sayad and Kohestanat are the insecure districts.

In Baghlan: Dahan-e Ghori, Barka, Central Baghlan, Tala O Barfak, Andrab, Pul Hesar, Deh Salah, Doshi and Dand-e Shahbuddin are the insecure areas.

In Kunduz: Emam Saheb, Chahar Dara, Khan Abad, Dasht-e Archi, Ali Abad, Qalaye Zal are the insecure districts.

In Nangarhar: Achin, Rodat, Bati Koot, Shirzad, Pacherogam, Ghani Khail, Hesarak, Haska Mina, Chaparha, Goshta, Khogyani, Lal Poor, Mahmand Dara, Nazyan and Spin Ghar districts are insecure.

In Laghman: Dawlat Shah, Alishing, Alingar are the insecure districts.

In Faryab: Almar, Ghaysar, Pashtoon Koot, Khawaja Sabz Posh, Shren Takab and Dawlat Abad are the insecure districts.

Meanwhile, military analysts are said to consider the upcoming year a difficult one in terms of security.

“There is no decision and management in the government. The first one is insecurity and the second one is the intervention of outsiders. We have failed in our plan in the current winter and it seems that we will have a difficult season ahead,” said Atiqullah Amar Khail, military analyst.

This comes as that war reduced by the arrival of winter in the past but the current year Afghanistan witnessed an intensified war compared to the previous years.

By Zack Arya and Samira Zafari