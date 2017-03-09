MoD Accepts Involvement of Influential Individuals of Gov’t in Deadly Hospital Attack

Afghanistan Ministry of Defense (MoD) has confirmed and accepted that there are some influential individuals in the government who involved in yesterday’s bloody attack.

“The exact figure of the causalities is not clear so far; nearly 76 killed and wounded trasfered to Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, while the victims are more than this,” said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman of MoD.

Gunmen dressed as doctors stormed Sardar Muhammad Dawood Khan hospital near the U.S. Embassy in capital on Wednesday, killing and wounding more than 70 people.

The attack set off clashes with security forces that continued for hours, with some patients climbing out of the building and sheltering on window ledges.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up at the south gate to the Sardar Mohammed Daud Khan hospital,” doctors of the hospital said.

Afghan Soldiers killed the attackers about 3:30 p.m. local time after six hours of fighting.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, tweeted that the militant group was not responsible for the attack.

The ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq said the terror group claimed responsibility for the attack near Kabul’s heavily fortified diplomatic quarter.

Islamic State fighters, most believed to be former members of the Pakistani group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have established a stronghold in the eastern province of Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan where they fight both government security forces and the Taliban.