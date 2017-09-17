Market Bomb Blast Killed Four in Khost

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2017 5:03 pm)

At least four people were killed and 15 others were wounded in a bomb blast which took place in a market in eastern Khost province.

Local officials said, the blast occurred in the underground section of Hamam market in Khost city.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility behind the incident.

Head of Khost Public Health department, Dr. Habib Shah Ansari told Ariananews that the injured civilians are under serious treatments.

In the meantime, Khost police commander, Faizullah Ghairat confirmed one civilian was killed and 10 others were wounded in the incident.

The story will be updated as soon as new details become available.