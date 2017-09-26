Man Who Threw Shoes at Gulbuddin Hekmatyar Released

(Last Updated On: September 26, 2017 12:29 pm)

Sayeed Wahed Dadshani who threw his shoes at Hizb-e-Islami leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar when he was giving speech at the Great Mosque of Herat has been released by Afghan police.

The young man Dadshani arrested by Gulbuddin’s guards who rushed on him and beat him following his action on Friday during an event in a mosque.

Previously, the civil and legal institutions have called the arrest of Dadshani an illegal action.

The spokesman of Herat governor noted that they have handed over Dadshani to his family.