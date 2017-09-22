Man Throws Shoe at Hekmatyar in Herat

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2017 7:28 pm)

A man threw shoe at Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-i-Islami, while he was delivering Friday sermon at the great mosque of Herat, witnesses said.

After the incident a disorder occurred at the mosque, because the man who threw the show was yelling “Allah Akbar” and the worshipers escaped the scene assuming there was a suicide bombing, according to witnesses.

Reports suggest that later on the man was beaten and arrested by police forces.

Immediately, there was no report about the identity of the man.

Local officials have not made a comment about the incident yet.